Phase 2 of Mall Road Connector Project Begins

In Belmont County, officials say Phase 2 of the Mall Road Connector Project kicks off Friday, June 30th.

Work began back in March on the $10.3 million project to connect the eastern end of St. Clairsville to Mall Road.

Officials confirm Phase 1 should wrap up next week, which means drivers are one step closer to quicker access to the back of the mall, Buffalo Wild Wings and Residence Inn.

Belmont County Commissioner Mark Thomas said he's very pleased with the progress and he believes people with be happy with the results.

"As we continue to grow around the Ohio Valley mall and the Ohio Valley Plaza, I think people are going to be pleased on how much this improves not only the traffic flow around these high retail areas, but also the safety," Thomas said.



Officials said the goal of the project is to relieve congestion, improve safety and create new economic opportunities.

Thomas said as long as we have a mild winter, he's optimistic the entire project will finish on time and on budget.

The final completion date is set for October 31st, 2018.