Riesbecks Offers New "On the Go" Service

Another local supermarket has made it possible to do all it online and pick it up at the store.

Riesbecks has launched their new online pickup service called "Riesbecks on the Go."

All of the grocery shopping can be done at the touch of button, and you don't even have to get out of your car.

Users can drive to the selected store, and they bring your purchased goods right out to you.

Store owners tested their new service by donating goods to the Tri-County Help Center on Wednesday.

If you are interested trying it out, here's a familiar face to tell you how to do so.

"It's actually really easy to use. You either go onto our website which is riesbeckfoods.com or you can use the mobile app which you can download from either the Android Google Store or the Apple Store. You register, it's a really quick registration. It takes maybe two or three minutes, and then you're good to go. You can order literally on the go at just about any place," said Peter Riesbeck.

The pick-up service will be offered from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

The St. Clairsville location will be the first of six of their locations to offer the service, but they are hoping to expand to even more of their locations.

There is a service fee of $4.95, but they are currently waiving that service fee when you place your first three orders.