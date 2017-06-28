Wheeling Doctor Offers Tips to a Healthier Lifestyle

If there were simple lifestyle changes that would help you prevent or survive cancer, would you adopt them?

Dr. Gregory Merrick, director of Wheeling Hospital's Schiffler Cancer Center, says four things can potentially make a life-or-death difference.

One component could be as simple as taking a walk.

"Low impact exercise walking 30-minutes a day reduces the incidence of 13 different types of malignancies including kidney and bladder, colon, in women, breast, uterus, others," said Dr. Greg Merrick

And it's not just good for cancer suppression.

"We know that walking helps your cardiovascular state, helps treat depression in 46-percent of patients, treats high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, it's good for your heart, your lungs, your muscles, your bones, it's good for your sexual function, it's good for weight control," Merrick

"And I think the one smart thing that I did in my life was that I never stopped running or working out from the time I was a freshman in high school," said Tom Rownd, who is a three-year survivor of prostate cancer.

Rownd, 65, has run 48 marathons, including running the Boston Marathon 22 times.

"I have to believe that whatever degree of physical fitness that I have or had, helped me in my recovery," said Rownd.

Dr. Merrick says 35-percent of all cancers would be eradicated if people stopped using tobacco.

Adopting a healthy diet is a component, as well as regular preventive screenings are doable lifestyle changes for those who have not paid attention to their health.

"It gives all of us hope that we can not only be well into an older age, but be able to do what we want because we're physically fit," said Rownd.

"As your mama told you, hard work never hurt anyone. Live healthy, high fiber diet, high fiber low-fat diet, routine exercise, no tobacco products," Merrick

Dr. Merrick says a person can lose ten pounds by maintaining a routine of walking 30 minutes a day for three months.