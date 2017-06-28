Mine Safety Competition Held in Cadiz

In Harrison County, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Mineral Resources conducted a mine safety competition to prepare workers in case of emergencies. 8 teams from Ohio and 2 from Pennsylvania were in Cadiz Wednesday training for mine team procedures and emergencies.

They worked on multiple events such as first aid, fire hose use, breathing apparatus, etc. There was a mine simulator where a six member team had 1 hour to complete maintenance and team rescue procedures. Each team was scored by judges provided by the Mine Safety and Health Administration and an evaluation was held afterwards. Of course, having the training for such a difficult job is important, but there are reasons why.

Lanny Erdos, the Chief for ODNR Mineral Resources Management, said, "Well what I would like to say is that it's important that these teams are provided the training that we provide here at the state of Ohio, and it's important that these teams understand the kind of conditions that they'll go into the mine in the event of an emergency. And it's important that the loved ones who have folks working in the mines know that they have teams like this that are prepared to do whatever's necessary to get those loved ones out of the mine."

The teams prepared for emergencies like underground fires, explosions, entrapments, roof failures, electrical failures, and many others. These competitions are required as part of training for the job. In Ohio, the teams are required a minimum of 96 hours per year.