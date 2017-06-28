Wednesday's Child: Meet Careyonna

The Youth Services Youth Mentoring Network matches individuals or families with a child who shares similar interests, so if you are active or interested in gymnastics, you could be perfect for Wednesday's Child Careyonna.

Careyonna is 10 years old and is a fifth grader at Madison Elementary in Wheeling.

Careyonna is hoping to find a female mentor, but she says she does not care how old she may be.

She is most interested in gymnastics after her grandma taught her how to do a cartwheel. She says she would like to have a mentor who can help her advance her skills and learn more tricks.

Her favorite movies is "Trolls" and her favorite Disney princess is Tiana from "The Princess and the Frog."

However, Careyonna would rather spend her summer outside than watching movies.

"[We could] maybe talk, go to the playground, and go swimming," Careyonna suggested.

Swimming and kickball are some of her favorite sports, and she says gym is her favorite subject in school.

She also likes science. She would like her mentor to work on fun science projects with her and especially help her make slime.

If you or your family is interested in becoming Careyonna's mentor, you can contact Connie Ball with the Youth Mentoring Network at 304-218-2857 or cball@ysswv.com.