Honor the Badge: 15-Year-Old Aspires to be an Officer

One boy at the age of 15 is going above and beyond to prepare himself for his dream of becoming a Wheeling Police Officer.

By the time Jacob Plants was 5-years-old, he said he knew he wanted to be a police officer and nothing has changed at 15, "To protect and serve, not care about my risk but I care about other people's risk," Plants said.

His mentor is Wheeling Police Sergeant Don Miller who is also his DARE and resource officer. At recess you wouldn't find Jacob playing tag, you'd find him asking Sgt. Miller questions about his career in law enforcement, "Very helpful, very considerate of teachers and staff, very helpful around the school so he's a pleasure to be around," said Sgt. Miller.

Hoping to one day become an officer on this board during his spare time, Jacob comes here to the Wheeling Police Department to volunteer. Whether he's shadowing a traffic stop or even helping officers work security, Wheeling Police said he's a welcomed young addition.

While he might not be in a uniform yet, Jacob is already looking out for Wheeling. He likes to do his own version of neighborhood watches in Warwood and just last week he volunteered for the junior police and fire academy. He even rode in a cruiser in the Wheeling Christmas parade, "I rode with the Chief of Police in the Christmas Parade. First time I was being with the chief for a night so we talked and learned stuff about each other so that was a great experience," said Plants.

He said the Wheeling Police challenge coin given to him by Chief Schwertfeger is a constant reminder that one day the badge can be his, "He's a very charismatic kid, and I believe he'll do well," Sgt. Miller said.

As for the young Plants, determination is key; "You can succeed in anything, just keep your mind focused and don't let anybody stop you," Plants said.

The department works to set a positive example for all kids and if your child wants to get involved by meeting an officer or even volunteering, call the station at 304-234-3664.