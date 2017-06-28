Backyard Weather: The Morgan Family

The title of a Joe Nichols song could have been used to describe the weather conditions in Lloydsville, Ohio, Wednesday.

It was sunny and 75 at the site of Backyard Weather. We were with the Morgan family on their farm in Belmont County. Their cows could be heard in the field, while family and friends gathered for a good night of fun and food.

Dom from DeFelice Brothers was there with delicious food also in attendance were Ron Zandron from Johnson Boiler Works, Carl Lehman from Lehman Landscaping, Daniel Shay from Wheeling Distribution, and Netsi Pruitt from Texas Roadhouse at the Highlands.

We want to thank the Morgan family again for the great hospitality. If you would like to host Backyard Weather click here.