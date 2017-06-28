A rec center could be coming to the Highlands

The Highlands are about to become a lot more active thanks to Ohio County Commissioners. President Randy Wharton tells 7News they are planning to open a recreation center.

""For some time the county commission and the development authority have wanted to do some sort of recreation facility with a significant indoor component, as well as, some outdoor fields," said Wharton.

Now, the commissioner isn't sure what exactly will be going into this project, but said they decided to bring the rec center to the Ohio County to attract more people to this area.

"It's a good business decision," Wharton told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro. "It's something that gives back a little bit of something to the community, and it's a project that all of us are very fond of. We're going to work very hard to try and make this happen."

Right now they are in the beginning stages of this process and have hired an engineering and architecturural firm, that has experience with creating Rec Centers, to advise them as to what it should look like.

"Potential designs, size, how much of it indoors, how much of it outdoors," said Wharton.

Wharton did say due to the harsh winters we have in the Valley a majority of this rec center will have to be indoors. With this they are also still unsure whether or not the facilities will be 15 or 30 acres, it just depends on the money. He did say there is a high demand from the community to get this done.

"Right now you probably have a lot of families that live here that travel outside this area to get these things," Wharton said. "So, obviously, those people wouldn't have to travel to do that."

The commissioner said this is still very much in the preliminary stages, and it is not a guarantee.

Wharton said they are unsure how much this will cost, but believes, if they continue with the project, there will be significant action in the area.