Service and Care at WVU Medicine Children's Hospital

In the Ohio Valley, we're surrounded by great hospitals when your family is in need, but sometimes our hospitals don't always have the specialists on-hand to handle certain critical situations.

This is especially true when it comes to expectant mothers and their newborn babies, but luckily there is a hospital not far from here that provides that special care with a touch of love. WVU Medicine Children's Hospital in Morgantown has been providing specialized care to people over the Mountain State and beyond for decades. They're helping to save the lives of children from right here in the Ohio Valley, "We are the biggest Children's hospital in the state and we care for the broadest set of patients," said WVU Medicine Children's Pediatric Intensivist, Dr. Charles Mullet.

Colleague, Dr. Autumn Kiefer WVU Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, said, "I think that the families we care for really get to know the team and after a few days and weeks in the unit they start to see a lot of familiar and friendly faces."

They're able to provide care in a wide range of situations because they're able to conduct their studies and provide education with West Virginia University. In fact; that's where many of the doctors who work there learned their craft, "We really want to both get their get their child medically better, but also really get families comfortable with caring for their baby," Dr. Kiefer said.

Dr. Autumn Kiefer knows what the care is like on doctor's side of things there, but she learned first hand how good the care is when she needed her colleagues during her own pregnancy and delivery, "So, my kids are about a year old now, but they were born at 30-weeks, so two months early and they were in the NICU for about two months getting ready to come home. It was wonderful to see the care from the other side and experience it as a parent."

Dr. Kiefer isn't the only one to knows just how great the care is. Dr. Charles Mullet has been a doctor in places like Tennessee and Utah, but he said he's at home here at WVU Medicine Children's, because he grew up around this place, but more so because of the Hospital's Mission, "It is the mission of our institution to take care of the state's children, teach the next generation of the state's doctors and do research and academic work around the needs and doing a better job of all of the above and so it's very important and I'm so glad that I came home."

The staff at WVU Medicine Children's has touched the lives of many people right here in our area, and you'll hear their stories in the weeks to come.

The Annual WVU Medicine Children's Hospital Gala is on August 5, 2017, at Oglebay's Glessner Auditorium.

All of the proceed will go to the Hospital's Transport team.

