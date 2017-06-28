A College in the Ohio Valley May Face Legal Action

State Officials are warning former West Virginia Business College students of misleading information being released by the college.

The West Virginia Community and Technical College Education Council says college officials sent former students messages suggesting they would remain in operation and will have orientation soon.

According to the Council, West Virginia Business College is not accredited and is not permitted to hold classes in the state.

On Wednesday, Council staff sent a notice to the school saying the Attorney General's Office will begin taking legal actions if the college does not cease and desist in all attempts to enroll students.