Crowd Funding Could Help McMechen Church Rebuild

Saturday, June 3, 2017, is a day Pastor Mitch Johnston of the First Church of God in McMechen will never forget.

The church at the corner of 10th and Logan Streets was engulfed by flames and firefighters were unable to save it. That building replaced one that also went up in flames years ago.

Now there is a crowd funding campaign by Treasured Memories that looks to help the church pick up the pieces to continue their service to the community.

"It's difficult to swallow, historically, knowing that this is the second time in the community that we've lost our church," said the church pastor, Mitchel Johnston.

Sarah Barickman, the Outreach Director for Altmeyer Funeral Homes said, "We set up a campaign on our website, and we go through social media, emails, sharing with friends to get them to that campaign page, so that someone can just click a button and "give now.'"

If you'd like to contribute to the rebuilding campaign all you have to do is head to TMCfunding.com and search "First Church of God".