Wheeling man indicted on firearm, methamphetamine charges

A Wheeling man has been indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in Clarksburg on firearm and drug charges.

Peter Hankish, 57, was indicted on one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm” and one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.”

Hankish, who was previously convicted of Theft in the Camp Lejeune Marine Corps General Court, allegedly possessed a 7.62 caliber rifle.

Hankish is also accused of possessing methamphetamine. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in April 2017 in Ohio County.