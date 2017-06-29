Wheeling man indicted on firearm, methamphetamine charges - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Wheeling man indicted on firearm, methamphetamine charges

Posted: Updated:

A Wheeling man has been indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in Clarksburg on firearm and drug charges.

Peter Hankish, 57, was indicted on one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm” and one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.”

Hankish, who was previously convicted of Theft in the Camp Lejeune Marine Corps General Court, allegedly possessed a 7.62 caliber rifle.

Hankish is also accused of possessing methamphetamine. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in April 2017 in Ohio County.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.