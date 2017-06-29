Man Arrested for DUI While Boating in Ohio River

A Martins Ferry man is facing multiple charges after an incident at the Pike Island Locks and Dam Wednesday evening.

According to Wheeling Police, staff reported that they were being threatened by Gerald Walton Jr., who was reportedly heavily intoxicated and was not cooperating.

Staff also reported that Walton had sped into the lock, and was operating his boat recklessly while inside.

Walton was able to climb out of the boat and was arrested by Wheeling PD.

He is being charged with DUI while boating, obstructing and failure to obey a police officer.

Walton was taken to the Northern Regional Jail.

The Wheeling Police Department will be monitoring boating traffic during the Independence Day holiday and reminds boaters that the same drinking laws pertain to those on water as they do on a roadway.