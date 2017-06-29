Police: Pregnant woman overdoses, charged with baby assault

EAST BUTLER, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania woman who police say overdosed on heroin while pregnant and had to undergo a cesarean section is being charged with assault on her unborn child.



Authorities say 30-year-old Kasey Dischman was roughly seven months pregnant when she was found unresponsive last week after injecting herself with heroin she found under a couch in her home in East Butler, 40 miles north of Pittsburgh.



Her baby girl was delivered by C-section and has been placed on life support.



Dischman is on a ventilator. It's unclear when she'll be released from the hospital. Court documents don't show she hired an attorney.



According to a criminal complaint obtained by KDKA-TV she told officers it was the first time she'd used the drug since being released from jail about a week earlier.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)