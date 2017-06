It's an old scam being tried on new victims in Belmont County.

The scammer offers to pave your driveway, then takes your money and never does the paving.

One suspect already has a previous conviction for fleecing a 94-year-old man out of $26,400.

The Belmont County Sheriff's Office says the suspect drives a black-and-white late model pickup truck, using the name King Seal Coating of Flushing, Ohio.

They say if you've already been victimized, call the sheriff's Office at (740) 695-7933.