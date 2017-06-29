Wheeling Kroger Kicks Off Online Grocery Shopping

The Mt DeChantal Kroger kicked off their ClickList program on Thursday.

The program allows people to order their groceries online and pick them up in store.

ClickList was announced a few weeks ago as a service available to anyone with a Kroger Plus Card.

If interested, log on to Kroger.com/clicklist to create a free, online account.

Then, select your preferred store, date, and time to pick up.

And when you make your order you can get pretty specific.

"With the Kroger Plus Card we have the ability to save a person's past orders, as well as their favorite items they purchase week after week. They can put in details like if they want thinly sliced deli meat or slightly green bananas. They can be as specific as they want," said Jennifer Jarrell, Kroger Spokeswoman.

Store officials do want to remind people that Orders placed before 4 p.m. are eligible to be picked up the same day.

There is no fee to use this program for your first three orders, but after that you will be assessed a $4.95 fee per order.