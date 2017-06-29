Wheeling City Council Knows First-Hand What A Difference A Year Makes

Wheeling leaders may want to use the phrase, ''what a difference a year makes".

Saturday marks one year since the new council took over, the youngest in the state, and they're pointing to some pretty significant accomplishments.

With one year down, Vice Mayor Chad Thalman believes the city of Wheeling also has positive momentum.

"It's been a good year. We've certainly stayed busy and we're working hard at it. We have a lot more work to do, but it's been an honor to work with the mayor, the city council, and serve as the vice mayor of Wheeling," Thalman said.

They brought the health plan headquarters, attracted a developer for the Boury Lofts, wrote a non-discrimination ordinance, and much more.

Council members believe their biggest accomplishment though was opening up doors and conversation between local government and the public.

Mayor Glenn Elliott said they've done so through public discussions and the use of social media.

"There's a tendency sometimes for elected leaders to think they have all the answers and what I know, you have to listen to the people sometimes. You're never going to make everybody happy. No one on council thinks we're always going to be immune from criticism. You know, sometimes we deserve it, but we do listen and we think what the people have to say is important," Elliott said.

With one year down, council members said they have much more they'd like to accomplish.

They want to focus on making Downtown Wheeling thrive again while also focusing on recycling, parks and recreation, and trying to stop population loss.

"We can't let off the gas right now. We have a lot more things we want to accomplish. The city's problems didn't happen over night. We've been in the middle of 40 years of economic stagnation, so it's not going to be one, two, or three years and everything's fixed. But we're certainly going to do what we can to keep the positive momentum going forward," Elliott said.

While the city of Wheeling still has a lot ahead of it, council members said they're excited to be a part of the conversation and they can't wait for year two.