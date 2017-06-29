Fourth of July Fireworks Can Be Devastating For Pets

As the Fourth of July approaches, many pet owners have a real challenge.

Loud noises and flashes of light send some dogs into a panic.

The noise has a physical effect on them.

It actually triggers their nervous systems.

And their number one survival instinct is to run away.

Statistically, most cases of dogs running away from home happen over the Fourth of July holiday.

"July is the major month for animals to be at large, and frequently after the Fourth of July and even the week after that, we do experience quite a few more animals than normal coming to the shelter," said Angela Hatfield, director of the Belmont County Animal Shelter.

Other dogs tremble, hide and are miserable.

"Just mental anguish from the noise," said Dr. Marvin Steed, owner of the St. Clair Animal Hospital. "These are probably dogs that are at some time afraid of thunder and thunderstorms, and the Fourth of July is just like a solid week of thunderstorms."

There are tranquilizers for severe cases, and a new drug that just takes the edge off their anxiety.

"This is a tranquilizer-type drug but it doesn't really knock them out, and it takes effect pretty quick so that would be available from a veterinarian," said Dr. Steed.

But for most dogs, keeping them in a calm place away from the flashes and bangs is a good solution.

"Turn the TV on, turn some music on," advised Angela Hatfield. "Don't take your pet to an event where they're going to have fireworks. And if you have a dog that's outside and you're shooting off fireworks in the yard, make sure it's confined in the home with music or the TV on and close the drapes."

Most dogs just need to be insulated a bit from the fireworks that humans find so exciting.

There is also a product that is a snug-fitting shirt that is supposed to be calming.

Vets say some dogs react well to it, while it has no effect on others.