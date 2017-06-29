Beast of the East Brings Thousands to Ohio Valley

One of the largest youth baseball tournaments east of Mississippi is underway right here in the Ohio Valley, which attracts thousands of people to our area.

The 29th Annual Beast of the East Tournament began Thursday morning.

Not only does this bring thousands of people to the to the Ohio Valley, but also millions of dollars. Between hotels and restaurants, the revenue for Friendly City increases greatly during the tournament weekend.

This the 29th year for the Beast of the East tournament. This year there are 130 teams registered coming from all over the East Coast and Canada as well.

It all started Thursday morning, and will go until Sunday.

Last year's 19-U Champion St. Clairsville Post 159 won both of their games on Thursday to start 2-0.

Last year was the first time a local team won the 19-U division.

Visit 7Sports Zone for official highlights from the game.

To see the schedule of games, click here.