172 Acres of Land Purchased for Proposed Ethane Cracker Plant

A proposed ethane cracker plant in Belmont County is one step closer to becoming a reality.

PTTGC America has purchase about 172 acres of land at the former Burger Plant originally owned by Ohio Edison. It's located just south of the Moundsville Bridge.

Spokesman Dan Williamson released this statement to 7News:

"Because of how essential this property is to the proposed petrochemical complex, PTTGC America determined it is prudent to exercise the purchase option, even though the final investment decision has not been made.”

PTTGC America has been eye balling this location for some time and the reason why Belmont County is in the running is because of the variety of transportation methods here: air, rail, and water.

It is very important to note that this does not indicate a final decision from the company. Williamson said, "It's an indication that they're working really hard on the project and that they want to make it happen, as everybody knows. I know this is something that a lot of folks in the Ohio Valley are excited about and it's something that PTTGC America is excited about."

According to Belmont County Commissioner Mark Thomas, the transfer of the deed actually took place two weeks ago on June 15th. Belmont County officials are chalking this most recent step up as another point toward bringing the plant here, but they are remaining cautiously optimistic.

Thomas said, "It is good news and it's due diligence and it's that one next step in the company's due diligence to make that final decision for Belmont County."

The option to buy the property has been on the table for PTTGC for quite a while, but after taking their time and as they continue their research the felt it was time to exercise the option.

"It was nice to see that the option that they had on that property was finally consummated with First Energy and we hope that in the next six months or so, as we approach the end of the year, that whatever else happens is positive and that we have a good positive final decision for all of the Ohio Valley," said Thomas.

The final decision on the proposed ethane cracker plant is expected before the end of this year.