Property Purchased for Proposed Ethane Cracker Plant

A proposed ethane cracker plant in Belmont County is one step closer to becoming a reality.

PTTGC America has purchase about 172 acres of land at the former Burger Plant originally owned by Ohio Edison. It's located just south of the Moundsville Bridge.

Spokesman Dan Williamson released this statement to 7News:

"Because of how essential this property is to the proposed petrochemical complex, PTTGC America determined it is prudent to exercise the purchase option, even though the final investment decision has not been made.”

According to Belmont County Commissioner Mark Thomas, the transfer of the deed actually took place two weeks ago on June 15th. Thomas said, "Although this is a step in the right decision, they remain cautiously optimistic about the future of the proposed ethane cracker facility."

The final decision on the proposed ethane cracker plant is expected before the end of this year.