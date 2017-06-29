Man with history of ‘deviant sex acts’ with vegetables sentenced - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Man with History of Sex Acts with Vegetables to Spend Life in Prison

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX (WCMH) – A Texas man with a history of sex acts involving vegetables was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.

San Antonio Express-News reports Charles Ransier was sentenced to life in prison on charges of drug possession and tampering with evidence.

Ransier was charged after a Texas state trooper found him sitting in a pickup truck with meth-filled syringes, male enhancement pills, children’s clothing, rope, Barbie dolls, balloons, and a cooler of frozen cucumbers, the paper reported.

He was only wearing a pair of jeans and had melted candle wax on his chest, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

When a state trooper asked for permission to search his car, Ransier tried to break a syringe that he had in his hands, police said. That syringe later tested positive for methamphetamine.

It was not Ransier’s first arrest involving a vegetable.

In 2014, Ransier was arrested near a baseball field while “engaging in a deviant sex act” with a vegetable while wearing women’s stockings. And in 2012, he was found naked alongside a road committing a sex act “involving a squash.”

This is the 10th felony conviction for Ransier, including a 1995 manslaughter conviction for the death of an Arizona State Trooper while driving under the influence of meth.

