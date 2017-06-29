Several Facing Charges after Traffic Stop

A car packed with six people was pulled over Wednesday night in Bridgeport.

A Belmont County sheriff's Deputy recognized the driver and knew he his license was revoked, but he found much more than that.

Three of the passengers were allegedly carrying weapons they had no license for -- one of which had been stolen from Moundsville in May.

One of the passengers, a 16-year-old, was taken to the Sargus Juvenile Center for carrying a concealed weapon and possessing marijuana and cocaine.

Two others were each charged with carrying a concealed weapon and the driver was charged with driving under suspension, and operating a vehicle while impaired.