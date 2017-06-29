Several Facing Charges after Traffic Stop - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Several Facing Charges after Traffic Stop

Posted: Updated:

A car packed with six people was pulled over Wednesday night in Bridgeport.

A Belmont County sheriff's Deputy recognized the driver and knew he his license was revoked, but he found much more than that.

Three of the passengers were allegedly carrying weapons they had no license for -- one of which had been stolen from Moundsville in May.

One of the passengers, a 16-year-old, was taken to the Sargus Juvenile Center for carrying a concealed weapon and possessing marijuana and cocaine.

Two others were each charged with carrying a concealed weapon and the driver was charged with driving under suspension, and operating a vehicle while impaired.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.