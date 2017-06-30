Governor Justice to Discuss State Issues During Upcoming 7News Program

7News will be launching an all-new public affairs program the weekend of July 1st.

"Inside West Virginia Politics" will air every Sunday morning on MyOhioValley from 9 to 9:30. If you can't catch it there, it runs on WTRF-ABC Ohio Valley from 10 to 10:30.

The state's top leaders will be featured talking about politics, business, tourism, and more in the Mountain State.

During the first week, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will be talking with 7News for the full half-hour.

Governor Justice will be discussing recently completed special legislative session and the new state budget, as well as the governor's roads projects.

"They're big, they're small, they're everything. But it will absolutely drive tens of thousands of jobs to us; all kinds of revenue; and then in addition to that it will drive tourism., it will drive manufacturing; it will give people the ability to get here and get away," said Governor Justice.

"Inside West Virginia Politics" will be hosted by our Chief Political reporter Mark Curtis.

7News would like to include viewers in the program. Guest and topic suggestions, as well as questions, can be submitted on our 7News Facebook page.