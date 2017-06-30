Reynolds Memorial Graduates 38 Kids from Safety Town

Reynolds Memorial held their Safety Town graduation on Friday.

Thirty-eight children attended 10 morning sessions over the course of the past two weeks. Children were presented with lessons on stranger danger, poison safety, fire safety, bike safety, street safety, gun safety, dialing 911, and much more.

Each day the children rode big wheels while wearing helmets donated by The Health Plan in the Safety Lot. The lot has playhouses, street signs, and traffic rules that they're instructed to obey.

The children were able to meet many community partners who came in to present lessons.

Lorri Grisell of Lorri Grisell State Farm fingerprinted each child for their child safety identification books and donated the graduation t-shirts.

Dog safety lessons were provided by the Marshall County Animal Shelter.

The GD firemen came in for a fire safety lesson and brought the Fire Safety house for the children to experience the sights and sounds of a house fire.

Marshall County Health Department presented a lesson on healthy teeth.

Officer Zeke from the GD Police Department spent each day with the class assisting in the lessons and reinforcing that police officers are our friends.

The Marshall County Schools Bus Safety Team presented a bus safety lesson and took the children to GD park for a playground safety lesson.

While at the playground, the GD fire department brought over the fire truck and ambulance. Office Zeke brought his cruiser, and the children had the chance to go in and pretend to drive the vehicles and use the sirens.

Applications for the 2018 session will be available in May 2018.