Wheeling Park to Bring Back Summertime Tradition

The parking lot at Wheeling Park will be transformed into an old fashioned drive-in movie theater Friday evening.

The movie 'Grease' will be shown on two 21-foot screens that will be set up just outside the White Palace.

A low power transmitter will allow the audience to hear the movie on their car stereo.

The movie will begin at dusk, and best of all, it's free.

"We feel that drive-in movies are something the community has missed and this is a fun way to bring back that family tradition of a drive-in movie," said John Hargleroad, Director of Wheeling Park Operations.

A concession stand will be set up near the front of the Stone Building.

Park officials say that drive-in movie night will continue to take place every other Friday throughout the summer.

In case of bad weather, tonight's movie will be moved inside of the ice rink.