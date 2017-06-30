Officials Continue Monitoring Damage on US 250 in Cameron

Representatives from the West Virginia Department of Highways recently met with officials from Murray Energy.

They are concerned about severe cracks on US 250 in the Cameron Area. It was confirmed earlier this week that the cracks were caused by long wall mining efforts by Murray Energy.

District Engineer, Gus Suwaid says the Department of Highways and Murray Energy will monitor the road for a six month period before making a final decision on what needs to be done.

"We both agreed that we are going to collaborate to find a short term solution and monitor the road section and find a permanent solution after the six month duration where we will come to the conclusion of what the outcome of the subsidence was," said Suwaid.

The damage can be seen near the new Cameron High School. Just a few months ago, Cameron Recreation Park and Ballfields were closed because of the mining.