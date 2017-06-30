One Local Teen Competes For A National Modeling Gig

Alexis Storch is a regular teen.

She's 17, she cheers, and she attends Linsly High School.

But Alexis is also one of 75 semifinalists for Jovani's IT Girl Summer Contest ---which chooses, 5 girls from across the nation, as Instagram ambassadors for the company.

Alexis says all she did for the competition was fill out an application, post on social media, and submit a few photos.

Next thing she knew, she was chosen and she couldn't be more excited.

"A lot of people have told me that I needed to model just because of how tall I am usually, but when you actually get the chance, it's weird. You've made it pretty much. So honestly, you don't have to leave Wheeling to become something. You just have to put yourself out there. My dream is to model," Storch said.

At the end of July, Alexis will travel to Atlanta and compete against the 75 girls.

Then 15 will be chosen to go to New York, and one will be the grand prize winner.