Student Speaks Out About WVBC Happenings

There's a brand new development in West Virginia Business College's loss of accreditation.

During a hearing in Charleston Friday, the college went before a judge, asking for a delay of decision from the West Virginia Community and Technical College Education Council and the judge granted a stay, allowing more time to consider the college's appeal. In the meantime in Wheeling, one student speaks out about his frustration.

Chad Pasco of Wheeling has an associate's degree from the school, in Information Technology. He said job interviews go downhill fast at the same point every time, "They would ask me where I got my degree and I would tell them the West Virginia Business College and they would say thank you and not interested and not call me back," Pasco said.

He's also two classes short of getting a second associate's degree in Small Business Management. He called the school, asking what's going on, "They actually told me everything is OK, to come back on the fifth of this month and classes will resume."

Just two days ago, the West Virginia Community and Technical College Education Council said the school's authorization to operate in the state is revoked. The council said West Virginia Business College can't continue to teach or to encourage students to attend. Now after this most recent hearing, the council says they are no longer able to comment.

Wheeling Vice Mayor Chad Thalman did comment, "I did make a point to reach out to the West Virginia Business College today. And they tell me they are accredited and they plan on staying open. So frankly I don't know enough about the accreditation process to know where the truth lies," Thalman said.

Student Chad Pasco said he pays his tuition, then the school reimburses him for the amount of his financial aid. Lately, he says, the reimbursements have gotten smaller, "Like last month I was supposed to get 830 and I only got 200 and something. So I mean where did the money go?" Pasco questioned.

Pasco is a US Navy veteran, and had pinned his hopes on his education. Now he says he'd at least like a clear statement from the owners about the college's status, "I just want some answers from somebody."

7News called the college and we asked if they're still open. They abruptly said "No Comment," and hung up.

We are continuing to try to contact the owner of the college.



