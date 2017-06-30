Medical Marijuana Takes Another Step Forward in W.Va.

West Virginia is taking another big step forward in providing legal, medical marijuana.

The state has now created a medical cannabis advisory board. This stems from the legislature and governor approving legal medicinal pot earlier this year. The 13-member board will be looking at how medicinal cannabis will be produced and where it will be sold. It will also help decide which medical conditions will be eligible.

West Virginia will study what other states have done, "We're not interested in reinventing the wheel. What we want to do is learn from the good and the bad, as well as obviously the things that we don't want to do from other states. And then focus on things that have worked in other states," said WV Medical Cannabis Advisory Board Chairman, Dr. Rahul Gupta.

West Virginia Delegate, Mike Pushkin of Kanawha County said, "West Virginians who might be able to benefit from the medicinal properties in cannabis are soon going to be able to find relief legally, and I think that's what's important here."

The medical cannabis advisory board hopes to meet soon. It plans to have meetings open to the public and press and will schedule meetings all across West Virginia, not just in Charleston.