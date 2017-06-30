Belmont County Highway Named in Honor of WWII Veteran

A portion of Interstate 70 in Belmont County officially has a new name.

The portion of the highway near Route 9 in St. Clairsville will now be known as Sgt. Sylvester Antolak Highway. A ceremony was held Wednesday at the Antolak Family Pavillion in St. Clairsville to officially rename the road.

Sgt. Antolak served in World War II and has received America's highest Military honor, the Medal of Honor.

State Representative Jack Cera made this possible by passing legislation to rename that portion on the highway.