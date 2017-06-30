Belmont County Highway Named in Honor of WWII Veteran - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Belmont County Highway Named in Honor of WWII Veteran

Posted: Updated:
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio -

A portion of Interstate 70 in Belmont County officially has a new name.

The portion of the highway near Route 9 in St. Clairsville will now be known as Sgt. Sylvester Antolak Highway. A ceremony was held Wednesday at the Antolak Family Pavillion in St. Clairsville to officially rename the road.

Sgt. Antolak served in World War II and has received America's highest Military honor, the Medal of Honor.

State Representative Jack Cera made this possible by passing legislation to rename that portion on the highway.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.