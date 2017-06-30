Police Search for Missing Jefferson County Juvenile - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Police Search for Missing Jefferson County Juvenile

WINTERSVILLE,Ohio -

Wintersville Police are asking for your help to find a missing juvenile.

According to the Wintersville Police Department Facebook page, Austin Birtel was last seen in Steubenville around 5:30 Wednesday evening.

If you've seen him or you know where he is, you're urged to contact the Wintersville Police Department at 740-264-5507 or the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 740-283-8600 or you can always call our Lauttamus Security CrimeFighters Tip line at 1-800-223-0312.

All calls will remain confidential.

