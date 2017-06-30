West Virginia ACLU Files Lawsuit Against Hancock County Officials

The ACLU of West Virginia is filing a lawsuit against Hancock County Officials.

The ACLU of West Virginia is filing a lawsuit against Trooper Michael White II, Hancock County Prosecutor James Davis, and Assistant Prosecutor Jack Wood, for their treatment of David Jones after he made remarks against Hancock County officials on his Facebook page.

Authorities said Jones' posts were threatening, and they arrested him. The ACLU says they treated him unfairly by arresting him without a warrant, giving him an unreasonably high bond, and keeping him in jail for expressing his political views.

They say his arrest violates the first amendment. An attorney representing Jones released a statement saying, "Free speech is the cornerstone of our society. If we do not protect unpopular speech or speech with which the government may disagree, we create a recipe for tyranny."