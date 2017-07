According to the Associated Press, Ohio Governor John Kasich was expected to sign the state budget bill by 11:30 Friday night.

The bill is a $65B spending plan and it also freezes new enrollment under Medicaid expansion starting July 1, 2018.

Allowing the freeze would mark a stunning reversal for Kasich as he's been one of the GOP's most vocal defenders of the expansion.

