Battery Manufacturers Accused of Price Fixing

(WCMH) – If you purchased products containing lithium-ion batteries between 2000 and 2011, you could be eligible for money from a class action lawsuit.
Three manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries settled a lawsuit claiming they fixed the price of cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells. The alleged price fixing means customers may have paid more for products than they should have.
Product categories include:
If you purchased any of these products between January 1, 2000 and May 31, 2011 while a resident of the United States, you are eligible for compensation.
The amount of the payment will depend on how many people register claims.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.