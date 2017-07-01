Ohio's Plan to Move Death Row might not Happen

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's plan to move its death row for the third time in a little over a decade is being delayed.

The move from Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAHTH'-ee) in southern Ohio to a Toledo prison that had been announced last October was expected to happen before the end of last year.

But a state prisons department spokeswoman said this week that Ohio's death row inmates won't be moving in the foreseeable future.

It's not clear whether it will happen at all.

The state said last year that it wanted to move the death row inmates to the newer prison in Toledo because it was designed to handle inmates with physical and mobility limitations. The average age on death row is around 50.

There are close to 140 inmates on death row.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.