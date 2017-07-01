Hannibal Lock and Dam Visitor Center officially reopens

The Visitor Center at the Hannibal Lock and Dam has been closed for nearly 16 years, but with the help of 14 different organizations and months of hard work, it is officially back open.

"This is a special event. To the best of my knowledge this is unprecedented in the history of the Corps of Engineers," said Richard Lockwood with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District.

Inside the Visitor Center, you will find all kinds of history about the local community, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the popular steamboat the Delta Queen.

The project to reopen the center was headed by the Ohio Valley River Museum.

One of the project's leaders was Barbara Rush. She was honored at the ribbon-cutting ceremony after unexpectedly passing on Monday.

"The community really knew her, and she was a very passionate and driven individual who helped bring a lot of this history here to us today. It's going to be tough moving forward, but we'll do it for her," said Ohio Valley River Museum President Taylor Abbott.

The center honors the history of the area but also provides a space to watch the locks move boat traffic through the Ohio River each day.

Lock Master Scott Edgar says many people do not realize the importance of the lock and dam system, especially when it comes to moving coal to power plants.

"The interesting thing of it is you don't realize that if it wasn't for the locks and dams people probably wouldn't have electricity," said Edgar.

Right now, the extended observation deck is off limits to visitors, but they are hoping to repair and open it in the near future.