Parking Fines Increase Today

Parking ticket fines increase as of today in the City of Wheeling.
This includes meter fines which will go up from $3 to $10. Because meter parking is free on weekends, you will *technically not see the effects of the increase until Monday.
Some parking violations, such as parking in front of a fire hydrant, are in place seven days a week, so you will notice those changes today.
WTRF
