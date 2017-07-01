Parking Fines Increase Today - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Parking Fines Increase Today

Parking ticket fines increase as of today in the City of Wheeling. 

This includes meter fines which will go up from $3 to $10. Because meter parking is free on weekends, you will *technically not see the effects of the increase until Monday.

Some parking violations, such as parking in front of a fire hydrant, are in place seven days a week, so you will notice those changes today. 

