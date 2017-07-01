Changes coming to downtown streets

Some big changes are in the works for downtown Wheeling. The city and state are currently working together on a $10-million dollar repaving project that will impact 10th through 16th Streets from Market to Main Street.

That project should get underway next year. It also includes the repaving of sidewalks which is just one part of the city's plan to make downtown Wheeling a more pedestrian friendly area.

"We want it to be more pedestrian friendly. We've asked the state to consider making it two-way traffic on Main and Market Streets," said Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliot. "They're requiring us to do a study for that. The thinking behind that is it slows traffic down just a little bit to make it more pedestrian friendly. We want our downtown to cater to pedestrians."

Mayor Elliott is hopeful that study will happen this year. We will of course keep you updated.