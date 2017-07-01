The US Small Business Association kicked off the "Shop Small in July" campaign across the nation today.

They're encouraging small business owners to ask their customers to sign a "shop small" pledge from now through Small Business Saturday in November. Businesses then display the pledge as a reminder to customers how important it is to the West Virginia economy to shop small.

In the Mountain State, small businesses make up nearly 96-percent of all employers in the state.

Business owners can call 888-WVA-SBDC to request "Support Small Business Cards."