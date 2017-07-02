Man wanted for attempted murder believed to be in the Ohio Valley

Law enforcement officials are asking residents in Harrison and Jefferson Counties to be on the look out for 25-year-old Tyler Amos.

Amos is wanted out of Pennsylvania for attempted murder.

Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers says Amos was in Harrison County Saturday night but is now believed to be in Jefferson County.

He says they believe Amos is on foot.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Pennsylvania State Police, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, or the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department. You can also call our Anonymous Lauttamus Security Crimefighters Tipline at 1-800-223-0312.