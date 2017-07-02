Third Suspect Arrested in Attempted Murder Case Out of Pennsylvania

UPDATE July 3, 6:35 p.m.

According to our CBS affiliate KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, Donald McClain was arrested around 5:30 p.m.



No further details on his arrest were provided.



UPDATE July 3, 12:02 p.m.

Two people have been arrested and accused of robbing and beating two men and stealing several cars and a motorcycle in Lawrence County, Pa. Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for one more suspect.

Brandy Mae Rombold of Ellwood City, Pa., was taken to the Jefferson County Jail. Police said Tyler Michael Cory Amos, 25 of Cochranton, Pa. was also arrested Sunday afternoon near the Harrison-Jefferson County line. Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers tells 7News both suspects are facing 23 different charges each, from breaking and entering to attempted aggravated murder.

Saturday morning at 9:13 a.m. police were called to Cable Hardwoods Inc., located in the 4400 block of State Route 488, Portersville Road, Pa. — a lumber store.

The 60-year-old business owner saw an open door to a shed and began checking his other buildings when he went to work that morning. A police report states he was then shot at by three suspects, held at gunpoint and forced into one of the buildings. He was then threatened, robbed and beaten with a baseball bat and gun.

At this time, an 84-year-old family member of the man arrived to feed the cats at the business. The report states he was also held at gunpoint, robbed of his wallet and beaten.

The suspects drove off in the business owner’s car and continued a crime spree through several counties, stealing more cars and guns along the way, according to the report.

The owner crawled through the woods to a nearby home, where he got help and called 911.

The suspects were found in Cadiz where police chased them into the woods.

Police say prior, the three attackers switched cars and then went on a day-long crime spree in Beaver and Butler counties. Additional crimes were discovered by detectives, including the robbery of a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle that they drove to Cable Hardwoods Inc.

The 60-year-old man was taken to Allegheny General Hospital for serious injuries. The other man was taken to Ellwood City Hospital. Both men did not have to spend the night in the hospital.

Our sister station WKBN talked with the victims Sunday, but they didn’t want to go on camera.

UPDATE: 3:00 p.m.

Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers confirms 25-year-old Tyler Amos is in custody in Harrison County.

He said Amos was found and arrested in a joint effort by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, Harrison County Sheriff's Department, Cadiz Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol after a caller reported seeing Amos on US-22 near the Harrison-Jefferson County line.

Sheriff Myers said he will likely face charges of fleeing and fugitive from justice in Harrison County, but is wanted on multiple charges out of Pennsylvania including attempted murder.

Amos was being held at the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, but has been transported to Pennsylvania.

ORIGINAL STORY

Law enforcement officials are asking residents in Harrison and Jefferson Counties to be on the look out for 25-year-old Tyler Amos.

Amos is wanted out of Pennsylvania for attempted murder.

Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers says Amos was in Harrison County Saturday night but is now believed to be in Jefferson County.

He says they believe Amos is on foot.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Pennsylvania State Police, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, or the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department. You can also call our Anonymous Lauttamus Security Crimefighters Tipline at 1-800-223-0312.