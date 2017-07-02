Fire destroys home in Mingo Junction

A home is left destroyed in Mingo Junction Sunday after a massive fire.
Officials say when they responded to Murdock Street, the fire was fully developed.
According to neighbors, people do live in the house. Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.
The two-story wooden home is a total loss.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.