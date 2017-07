A man is behind bars in Belmont County tonight after police say he stole a car and led them on a chase.

According to Sheriff Dave Lucas, Cameron Flatt stole a car at the Smith Sunoco Gas Station and was later spotted by a Deputy traveling east near the I470-70 split. He allegedly led police on a chase into Bellaire, where he wrecked into a fence on Noble Street.

Flatt is facing theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply, resisting arrest, and drug paraphernalia charges.