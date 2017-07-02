Felon arrested in Belmont County

A man is behind bars in Belmont County after giving police a false name while being arrested.

24-year-old Brandon Hackathorn was detained by Bridgeport police after matching the description of a man they were searching for.

While arresting him police noticed he had an empty holster on his side, after searching they found his gun in the immediate area, according to Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas.

Hackathorn is being charged with felony carrying a concealed weapon, failure to comply, falsification, and having a weapon under disability; he had a warrant in West Virginia.