Dogs Alert Homeowners to New Martinsville Burglary

An Ohio man is in custody this morning after police say he broke into a New Martinsville home.

According to New Martinsville Police Chief Tim Cecil two people who lived there were actually alerted by their four small dogs that someone was breaking into their home.

When police arrived, they say the suspect, Franklin D. Welch, 27, was trying to escape back out of the Chief Cecil says they arrested Welch in the basement.

Welch had to be taken to the hospital from cuts he got while trying to get out the window.

After being treated he'll be transported to jail and likely face charges of nighttime burglary.