Local Business Offers Fun for Ohio Valley

A new local business is giving people the opportunity to have fun while also breaking a sweat.

One big critique heard in the Ohio Valley is that there's nothing to do, so 7News visited West Alexander where there's a brand new paintball field to prove you wrong.

Slaughterhouse Paintball began just a few months ago after owner Xavier Nolan and his friends wanted to try out the sport years ago and had no where to go. So, once he got the opportunity to play he never planned to stop.

He said, "It really hit me there. I really fell in love with it after that first game, and I just took off from there."

Nolan said at first, people are nervous to play paintball because of the stipulation that it's painful or it would stain your clothes, but it's really not that bad at Slaughterhouse Paintball.

Jimmy Bird is ranked first in the OV Paintball League. He said, "Guns are turned down where you ain't hurting no one. Kids young as eight come to play, and it's just a good fun family sport."

Paintball is also quite a useful way to exercise and get outside, but there's other benefits as well.

Nolan said, "Couples therapy; people don't really think of that, but it really helps the relationship to be able to shoot your significant other. Or, team-building exercise. A lot of companies book paintballing trips to build that trust, that bond, that teamwork."

If you'd like to learn more go to their Facebook page, Slaughterhouse Paintball.

Slaughterhouse Paintball will be holding an open play event on July 15th with some fireworks as well.