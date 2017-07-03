Independence Day Celebration Planned at Oglebay Park

The Fourth of July weekend continues at Oglebay Park Monday night!

Right now, families are enjoying food, fishing, and fun near Schenk Lake.

Herb Faulkenberry is the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Oglebay. He said, "We have a sold out night tonight and with the fireworks of course the roads are going to be standing room only so to speak.

Faulkenberry encourages families to get the completely free event early!

The hub of the fun is right at Schenk Lake--and as for the fireworks--he says they can be seen all throughout the park.

Faulkenberry said, "Truthfully, you know, there's really not a bad seat in the house--you'll see the no parking areas we ask you to stay off of those just because of the grass more than anything else, people get all along the sides of the roads, get along the lake road, there's not a bad seat in the house."

The bands start at 4:30 p.m. and the fireworks begin at 9:30.

Faulkenberry said, "It's just going to be an outstanding display and we really excited more about anything than the people in the community coming up and being able to enjoy the special day with us."

Oglebay officials encourage you to come on out and enjoy your park.