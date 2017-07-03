Police: Teens attacked, raped woman in front of her son

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA (AP) — Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the rape of a Georgia woman during a home invasion.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports police arrested 19-year-old Josue Ramirez on June 15 and a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl Tuesday.

Police say the teens broke into a woman’s house in May, shocked her with stun guns and threw boiling water on her when she returned home, before raping her in front of one of her sons. The police report says the victim’s jewelry box, school ID and German shepherd puppy were missing from the apartment after the attack. Police say the teenage girl drove the others.

All three suspects have been charged with home invasion, rape, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, aggravated battery and cruelty to children. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.