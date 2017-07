A crash in Bellaire sends one person to the hospital.

It happened Monday morning at the intersection of Belmont and 26th Streets.

One driver was sent to the hospital and the other was cited for failure to yield at an intersection causing the accident.

The crash involved an compact vehicle and a SUV. Both vehicles were heavily damaged and were towed from the scene by Bill's Towing.

Bellaire VFD and EMT ambulance Service responded to the scene.